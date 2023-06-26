VALDOSTA — A senior citizen community resource fair hosted by PruittHealth Home First is set to take place Thursday, June 29, at the Valdosta-Lowndes Parks & Recreation Authority Building.
According to Christie Baker, community relations representative for PruittHealth Home First, the fair aims to provide valuable information and resources to empower seniors in making informed decisions about their well-being.
“The main objective of the fair is to bridge the communication gap and address misconceptions among senior citizens regarding the available resources and their autonomy in decision-making. There’s a lot of miscommunication with that group. and they don’t know exactly what they can do and what they cannot do. So we want to educate them to the extent that they can make the decisions for themselves,” she said.
The fair also aims to dispel misconceptions and educate seniors about various subjects, including Medicaid, Medicare and other insurances.
Additionally, housing options, food assistance and shelter information will be provided to ensure seniors are aware of the support available to inquiring seniors.
Baker emphasized the importance of empowering seniors through information.
“I believe it’s important to show the seniors that they’re not forgotten. We actually do care about them. We think they are a very strong and a leading source in our community. We want to prove to them that they do have the power,” she said. “They’re able to make those decisions, and we can give them enough information so we can educate them. Enough to make the sound decision and they won’t feel as if someone’s taken advantage of them.” The resource fair will feature various vendors and organizations, including Humana, The Langdale Place and Help At Home, offering a comprehensive range of services and information tailored to the needs of senior citizens.
The fair is scheduled 10 a.m.-noon, June 29, VLPRA, 1901 Barack Obama Boulevard. More information: Call (220) 589-1654; or email christie.baker@pruitthealth.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.