VALDOSTA —Fresh Koncepts Mentoring Superheroes Program invites the community to Tiny versus Tall.
One-hundred-and-eighty kindergarteners will challenge adults in the Tiny vs. Tall Tug of War competition May 18.
Organizers said they are looking for qualified adults to participate in the competition at W.G. Nunn Elementary School.
Any interested individuals or organizations, email radiokam@gmail.com or call (678) 663-4816.
