Tiny vs. Tall Tug of War Flyer

Fresh Koncepts Mentoring Superheroes Program Tiny vs. Tall Tug of War competition on May 18.

VALDOSTA —Fresh Koncepts Mentoring Superheroes Program invites the community to Tiny versus Tall.

One-hundred-and-eighty kindergarteners will challenge adults in the Tiny vs. Tall Tug of War competition May 18.

Organizers said they are looking for qualified adults to participate in the competition at W.G. Nunn Elementary School.

Any interested individuals or organizations, email radiokam@gmail.com or call (678) 663-4816.

React to this story:

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you