ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced the arrest of a Georgia prison warden on charges that include conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act.
Brian Adams, warden at Smith State Prison in Glennville near Savannah, was also terminated due to the charges, according to Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Tyrone Oliver.
“While we are disheartened to learn of the actions of former Warden Adams, our commitment to maintaining a zero-tolerance policy for individuals who choose to ignore their oath and jeopardize our non-negotiable mission of public safety applies to every level in the GDC,” Oliver said.
Adams’ arrest stems from a May 2022 request from the Georgia Attorney General’s Office to the GBI to investigate corruption at Smith State Prison based on evidence discovered while conducting a murder investigation. According to the GBI, Nathan Weekes, a current Georgia Department of Corrections inmate, along with three other people, was indicted on several charges including conspiracy to commit murder and the Georgia RICO act.
The murder investigation also revealed that Weekes was involved with contraband smuggling inside Smith State Prison.
The GBI did not state Adams’ role in the cases but said the investigations are related and ongoing.
“It is extremely important to note, however, that Adams’ actions do not reflect the hundreds of officers, wardens and other staff who are committed each and every day to ensuring the safety of the public and the safe operations of our facilities,” Oliver said.
Adams was fired as warden before his arrest and is being held at the nearby Tattnall County Jail in Reidsville.
In related Department of Corrections happenings, a federal grand jury indicted a former Alabama Department of Corrections lieutenant on four counts, which include excessive force and two obstruction offenses.
According to the indictment, Lt. Mohammad Shahid Jenkins is charged in excessive force used on two inmates — identified as V.R. and D.H. — at ADOC’s Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.
The indictment alleges that on Feb. 16, 2022, a corrections officer used excessive force by kicking V.R., hitting him, spraying him with chemical spray, striking him with a can of chemical spray and striking him with a shoe. The second count on the indictment alleges that on Nov. 29, 2021, a corrections officer sprayed D.H. with chemical spray multiple times, struck him with a can of chemical spray and hit him, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.
The counts further allege that the inmates suffered bodily injury resulting from the corrections officer’s actions and that Jenkins used dangerous weapons — chemical spray and the chemical spray can — in both assaults.
The obstruction charges allege that after the Feb. 16, 2022, assault, Jenkins knowingly falsified an ADOC incident report about the event, and when ADOC and FBI agents interviewed Jenkins about his use of force on V.R., he “engaged in misleading conduct toward the agents.”
Jenkins faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison on each excessive force charge and 20 years in prison on each obstruction charge; he also faces up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
The FBI Birmingham Field Office investigated the case with the assistance of ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division.
Both Georgia and Alabama corrections systems are under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department for conditions in jails and alleged abuse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.