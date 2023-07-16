If you have St. Augustinegrass, you need to be aware of a tiny insect called a chinch bug. Chinch bugs can kill a lawn in a couple of weeks or less. They are consistently a problem in St. Augustinegrass and are one of the few insects that I could justify treating without seeing them. Their damage is worse during hot dry weather.
Chinch bug infestations can occur any time during between spring and fall but most people really notice the damage in July and August. However, I have seen them destroy lawns in May. Chinch bug infestations and damage most often occur during hot dry periods and in the sunny parts of lawns. They can kill entire sections of turf if left untreated.
Shaded areas are less likely to show chinch bug damage. This may be because the moisture in the soil is better than in full sun locations. I have found chinch bugs in areas that I had previously thought were too shady. Damage in shady areas is much more gradual compared to damage in full sun.
Chinch bugs are not usually a problem on other grass species like centipede, zoysia and Bermuda. Although I have never seen it, literature states that they sometimes feed on these grasses as well. Many homeowners are amazed at how quickly chinch bugs can kill a lawn. A comment I often get is, “When I left for my vacation I had a small dead spot in the lawn and when I came back, the front yard was dead.”
Chinch bug damage first appears as yellow areas on individual blades of grass which can quickly turn into a tan blade of grass. Entire sections of turf can turn brown and die, especially drought-stressed turf. Dead grass may have a crunchy sound when you walk across it. Chinch bugs damage turf by inserting their slender beak into the grass and removing the plant juices.
Like many other lawn pests, chinch bugs live in the thatch layer of your turf. Chinch bug adults are about 1/5 of an inch long and black in color. They have two small white wings folded over their back. The nymphs are from 1/20 to 1/5 of an inch long and are often a reddish color with a white band across their back.
The young develop into adults in four to six weeks and there are three to four generations per year. They are small and move quickly. You may be able to detect them by looking closely in the thatch layer. I would advise treating your lawn if you see any chinch bugs.
Another way to find the bugs is to cut the bottom off of a large coffee can and then placing it on a section of turf. Fill it with water and keep it filled for five minutes. Do not add soap or you will not be able to see the bugs. Do this on a section of turf near the edge of the insect damage and try it on more than one area. If you have chinch bugs they should float to the top of the water.
Chinch bugs can be controlled by homeowners by using Bayer Advanced Lawn and Garden Products containing “imidacloprid.” Products containing “bifenthrin,” such as Talstar, can also be used. Liquid applications usually work better than granules. Use about five gallons of water per thousand square feet when treating. This is very important to help the insecticide penetrate into the thatch. Repeat applications may be needed to kill newly hatched chinch bugs.
If you have persistent problems with chinch bugs year after year, it may be a good idea to have your lawn de-thatched to remove some of their habitat and breeding area. Excessive thatch can also prevent the insecticides from reaching the chinch bugs. Follow the directions on the label for any chemical for correct formulation and specific instructions.
Jake Price is the University of Georgia extension agent/coordinator, Lowndes County. More information, email jprice@uga.edu.
