VALDOSTA – A rock & roll retrospective, a touring Broadway show and a tribute to “The Purple One” headline the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts 2022-23 Presenter Series.
The shows are Neil Berg’s “60 Years of Rock N Roll,” “Legally Blonde: The Musical” and “Purple xPeRIeNCE,” a tribute to Prince, said Tina Folsom, Presenter Series chairman, Sementha Mathews, arts center executive director, and Rebecca Gallagher, center marketing and PR administrator.
The arts center looked for shows to develop a season that will hopefully have broad appeal, they said.
The first show plays this fall and the other two shows play in early 2023.
A look at the shows:
Neil Berg’s 60 Years of Rock N Roll
Berg returns to the Presenter Series, developing a show specifically to honor the Lowndes/Valdosta Arts Commission’s 60th anniversary. LVAC is the umbrella organization for the Turner Center. Berg fine-tuned his “50 Years of Rock N Roll” show in 2017 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Presenter Series.
An arts center show synopsis: “With a cast consisting of both stars from Broadway’s greatest rock musicals, as well as incredible rock & roll singers, Neil Berg shares the often unknown stories from the ... history of the music that changed the world forever.
“From the progenitors of rock and roll in the 1940s, through the glory years of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s, up until MTV in the early ‘80s, Berg’s (show) uses fascinating stories and groundbreaking music, with tributes to such important and iconic rock stars/groups/genres as Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Bob Dylan, Frankie Valli, The Beatles, Beach Boys, Motown, Aretha Franklin, The Who, Janis Joplin, Woodstock, Simon & Garfunkel, Carole King, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Linda Ronstadt, Bruce Springsteen, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Disco, New Wave, Journey and others.”
Show scheduled to play 7:30 p.m., Nov. 15, Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.
Legally Blonde: The Musical
The popular Broadway musical based on the popular movie series starring Reese Witherspoon arrives in Valdosta as part of a nationally touring professional production.
An arts center show synopsis: “America’s favorite blonde, Elle Woods, is ready to prove who’s in charge (again).
The ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power, ‘Legally Blonde’ will take you from the UCLA sorority house to the Harvard halls of justice with the timely coming of age story of Broadway’s brightest heroine.
“Based on the beloved movie, ‘Legally Blonde’ follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be both legally blonde and the smartest person in the room.
“This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. ‘Legally Blonde’ warms the heart by proving that self-discovery never goes out of style.”
Show scheduled to play 7:30 p.m., Jan. 10, Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.
Purple xPeRIeNCE
Prince returns in the form of a tribute show dedicated to the music, style and look of The Purple One.
An arts center show synopsis: “The Purple xPeRIeNCE, featuring Marshall Charloff, is the most authentic and awe-inspiring celebration of Prince in the world.
“A five-piece group hailing from Prince’s birthplace, Minneapolis, Minnesota, they have been touring around the country since its inception in 2011 by Dr. Fink and front-man Marshall Charloff – bringing the greatest and most authentic production of Prince and The Revolution in the world to audiences of all generations. Since 2011, Purple xPeRIeNCE has entertained more than 300,000 fans and has shared the bill with The Time, Cameo, Fetty Wap, Gin Blossoms, Atlanta Rhythm Section and Cheap Trick.”
Show scheduled to play 7:30 p.m., March 7, Performing Arts Center, 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard.
Early bird season tickets are available as early as July 11 and are available at a discounted price through early September. Individual ticket sales will be available closer to the start of show dates.
An optional pre-show dinner will be offered with each show.
The Valdosta Daily Times is a longtime Presenter Series sponsor. The Times is joined by Astro Exterminating, Stifel Investment Services, Synovus, Dr. Edward Fricker family, WALB, Talk 92.1, Jerry & Dedra Hughes, Sisterology, Georgia Power in sponsoring the 2022-23 season.
Community partners are Covinton’s, Cowart Electric & Industrial Contractors, Fairway Outdoor Advertising, Holiday Inn & Conference Center, Steel’s Jewelry, Turner’s Fine Furniture, United Rentals, Valdosta Magazine and Wild Adventures Theme Park.
More information: Visit the arts center, 527 N. Patterson St., call (229) 247-2787; or visit turnercenter.org.
