VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts Presenter Series committee members partied like it was “1999” at the Purple XPeRIeNCE, featuring Marshall Charloff.
It was the final show of the 2022-23 Presenter Series season but “what an amazing performance by these musicians,” center representatives said in a statement. “The Turner Center thanks all of our faithful sponsors, ticket holders and committee members for making it a spectacular season.”
