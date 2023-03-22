Turner Center’s Presenter Series Committee members celebrate final 2022-23 Presenter Series season photo

Adam Setser, chair, Lisa Posas, Jane Burgsteiner, Mala Vallotton, Nancy DeRuyter Warren, Chuck Coker, Lowndes-Valdosta Aarts Commission board, Marshall Charloff as Prince (vocals, guitar, piano, bass), Jeani Synyard, Chuck Ramsey, Tina Folsom, Sementha Mathews, Ron Long (bass), Cory Eischen (keyboards), Ron Caron (drums), Tracey Blake (guitar). Not pictured: Bob Goddard, Mary Gooding, Cheryl Oliver, Jane Peeples and Jennifer Powell.

 Submitted Photo

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts Presenter Series committee members partied like it was “1999” at the Purple XPeRIeNCE, featuring Marshall Charloff.

It was the final show of the 2022-23 Presenter Series season but “what an amazing performance by these musicians,” center representatives said in a statement. “The Turner Center thanks all of our faithful sponsors, ticket holders and committee members for making it a spectacular season.”

