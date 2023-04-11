VALDOSTA — Powell Homeschool Academy kindergartener Elim Powell won the 2023 Spring Into Art Invitation Design Contest.
The Spring Into Art Invitation Design Contest is sponsored by Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
Powell’s work is featured on the front cover of the Turner Center’s Spring Into Art Invitation, center representatives said in a statement.
He received special recognition at the Spring Into Art Exhibition Opening Gala, Monday.
The contest was held earlier in the year and was open to all area elementary school students, center representatives said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.