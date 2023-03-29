VALDOSTA – Caden Powell, Lowndes High School junior, won the school’s first-ever Amazing Shake Competition, a contest that places an emphasis on teaching students manners, discipline, respect and professional conduct.
“By hosting our first Amazing Shake Competition, we hoped to encourage our students to step outside of their comfort zone and discover what they are capable of, even in the most nerve-wracking situations,” said Sydney Tilt, LHS teacher and event co-coordinator.
Through the Amazing Shake, a competition originally created by the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, students were introduced to the nuances of professional human interaction as they used various skills such as how to give a proper handshake, how to provide high-quality answers in interviews and how to remain composed under pressure, school officials said in a statement.
All participants began their day hoping to make great first impressions on a panel of judges made up of community professionals. They then went through a series of competitions before being narrowed down to the top 10 and later a top five.
“In addition to their expected challenges like networking and persuasive speech, students also competed in unique rounds of competition such as pep talks, email etiquette and planning a vacation that would please family members of all ages,” school officials said.
After an 11 rounds of competition, Kensley Dodson, Mitchell Drain, Kaitlin Hurst, Nicole Taylor and Caden Powell were named the five finalists.
They advanced to the last challenge of the day, a formal business luncheon seated with the judging panel.
Powell said this was the most challenging part of the competition.
“I forgot I was being judged at some parts of the meal,” he said. “I tried to mirror the etiquette of the judges when I felt unsure, which helped me learn a lot.”
The competition was held Saturday, March 18, and the winner was not revealed until the live event hosted by event coordinators, Dr. Nora Eakin and Tilt, at LHS.
Powell said he was shocked and proud to hear his name announced as the champion. He was awarded $1,500 and a custom-made trophy donated by Winnersville Awards.
“This event would not have been possible without our business sponsors, volunteers and faculty members who came to help us on Saturday,” Eakin said.
Eakin and Tilt invited all of Lowndes High School and the community to watch Powell be awarded through live stream. They encouraged more students to participate next year and announced they plan to open the competition to middle schoolers, too.
“I would 100% encourage students to participate in the Amazing Shake next year, even if you are skeptical at first,” Powell said. “I gained confidence and built a lot of connections throughout the community, teaching me the importance of networking.”
After high school, Powell said he has his eyes set on colleges with highly ranked music programs and plans to earn degrees in music education and composition.
“Caden exhibited great rapport with all judges and his conversations were both insightful and and relatable,” said Lisa Jarvis, events director at the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, after judging the final round. “He also demonstrated amazing intellect and humble confidence.”
Powell said he feels he is more prepared to take on new challenges after participating in The Amazing Shake.
