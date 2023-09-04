VALDOSTA – Jennifer Powell of Valdosta was recently inducted as a master of Songham Taekwondo in Phoenix during the 2023 World Taekwondo Championships.
Powell is a sixth-degree black belt who has studied martial arts for 19 years, according to a statement.
"This prestigious accomplishment was acknowledged during a ceremony held in the Phoenix Convention Center for Powell and 37 other sixth-degree black belts from around the world who were also inducted as master instructors," according to the statement.
Once someone reaches the rank of sixth-degree black belt, they are considered a candidate for mastership. They then proceed with a strenuous process of training and mental preparation during the following year.
"Grandmaster M.K. Lee and the Master’s Council have a rigid list of requirements that have to be completed," according to the statement. "Once these are completed, the instructor advances to the status of master nominee. The process is completed in the days prior to the World Championships."
Nominees approach the final days with a five-day fast and the last three and a half days are without any food whatsoever; only purified water.
The days are filled with long hours of physical, martial arts training while overcoming the physical and psychological challenges of fasting.
“Being recognized as a master is a huge title with many responsibilities,” Powell said. “Having Senior Master Candidate Mitchell Church training and encouraging me as well as a wonderful training partner and role model in Master Mark Webb got me to this point in my taekwondo journey. I will have to say that my mastership journey has truly humbled me. The amount of commitment and training necessary to reach this level is staggering but seeing the positive impact we are making on the younger generation, makes it all worthwhile. I am looking forward to continuing to grow throughout my taekwondo journey hoping to have some small part of creating a better World.”
Church, her instructor at Performance Martial Arts, said “the induction ceremony was full of Korean symbolism and tradition that highlighted the aspects of a taekwondo master. These aspects include respect, knowledge, humility, loyalty, gratitude, honor and nobility.
“I am extremely proud of Master Powell as she is very devoted to her study of taekwondo and she honors me and our schools in Tifton and Valdosta. She inspires so many individuals; especially women as she is the highest ranking female in the state of Georgia."
Powell has won 27 World Champion titles, 37 Southeastern District Champion titles and more than 100 Georgia State Champion titles under Church’s instruction.
Powell said she plans to continue competing in the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-degree black belt division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.