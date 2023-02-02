VALDOSTA – Covered in purple makeup highlighted with polkadots, Jaylan Jones said she sees the Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance children’s show as an introduction to the Civil Rights Movement.
“It tackles complex topics in a way that children can find engaging,” she said.
Jones plays Lily Polkadot in “Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical,” with book by Melvin Tunstall III, music by Greg Borowsky and Douglas Lyons, lyrics by Lyons.
VSU Theatre show synopsis: “This story follows 8-year-old Lily Polkadot who just moved to the ‘Squares Only’ small town of Rockaway. As the first Polkadot in an all Square school, Lily faces an almost impossible task of gaining acceptance from her peers. From daily bullying to segregated drinking fountains, Lily’s quest seems hopeless until she meets Sky, a shy Square boy whose curiosity for her unique polkadot skin blooms into an unexpected pal-ship. Inspired by the events of The Little Rock 9, ‘Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical’ serves as a colorful history lesson for children, reminding them that our individual differences make us awesome, not outcasts.”
During a morning rehearsal Wednesday, the five-member cast, decked in a combination of colorful makeup, wigs and costumes, dance through several upbeat songs across the Sawyer Theatre stage.
Joe Mason, show director, said “Polkadots” can be an introduction to more challenging topics during Black History Month.
The show is available to schools throughout South Georgia and North Florida. In the past, the VSU Theatre children’s show has literally taken its act on the road, physically traveling to area schools for a live performance.
For “Polkadots,” the show will be recorded after the two live performances this weekend in Sawyer Theatre. The recording will be available to area classrooms. Mason said schools are already signing up to receive the recorded musical.
He added that after a couple of years of distributing recordings of children’s shows to schools due to the pandemic, VSU Theatre plans to return to touring area schools come fall.
THE CAST: Jaylan Jones, Andrew Rowell, J.W. Watson, Hananel Mavity-Jackson, Hannah Rose Kramer.
DIRECTION, PRODUCTION: Joe Mason, director/vocal director; Meredith Reitz and Sarah Wildes Arnett, choreographers; Chalise Ludlow, costume & wig design; Jolie DesRuisseau, makeup design; Taylor Parris, stage manager; K’Nyia Bumpers, technical director; Ruth A. Brandvik, scenic/lighting/projection design.
Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance presents “Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Sawyer Theatre, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. Reservations, more information: More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts.
