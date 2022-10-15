Sky so blue.
Sky like the patch of light blue that comes in a child’s watercolor set.
Cyan pure and true, broken only by a few strands of clouds. Blue stark behind the greens of pine, the browns of utility poles, the russet red and slate gray of dew-frost rooftops.
Blue clear and whole as the morning air with no trace of full clouds or blurry fog.
This is the real world.
To him. For this moment. For now.
While he enjoys the purity of the sky blue, others’ real worlds consist of hustling to work in one of the cars traveling under the big blue, or slapping at the snooze button, or tracing make-up around eyelashes, and all of the other routines that send people swirling, spiraling, marching off to The “Real World.”
He’ll return to his work within moments, but he takes a bit of the blue with him, at least he hopes he will, as he tries to take a bit of this or that of a particular thought or perception with him every day.
He tries carrying these moments of beauty with him, these flights of fancy. He tries to hold onto these moments. Recall them at various points during the day, a smile or musing, a break from the race to compete, work, strive, succeed.
These moments, these perceptions are often called day dreams though he thinks of them more as cushions in a bumpy day. These thoughts and the fact that part of his livelihood is writing about them leads others to often claim he doesn’t live in The “Real World.”
These accusations often come from people who deal with the art of the deal, or the commerce of the bottom line, or are negotiators of the vortex of transactions and policies and regulations. He knows that world though he cannot, does not or will not always understand that world.
Still, he realizes that it is a “real world” or part of the “real world” but not necessarily The “Real World” or the defining aspect of the “real world.”
No, he has experienced that real world but knows it is only one facet. He has seen true brutalities of the real world, too, from the years when his job required him to cover crimes and courts and accidents and fires. He has seen the consequences of a wrong turn both literally and figuratively.
He’s witnessed the unnerving horror of sudden loss. He knows that people who have experienced this life be it as a perpetrator in a prison or a cop walking the beat, he knows they may very well look at the negotiators and shake their heads and say, those people do not live in The “Real World.”
He’s seen many a negotiator’s perception of the “real world” change within a flash of the unexpected, within the consequence of an action discovered. No, he’s seen these things. He’s walked in these “real worlds.”
He looked deep in their faces and did not blink, did not look away, stared intently, until his eye caught the flight of a bird, the wave of the leaves before a storm, the birth of long shadows at sunrise, the early bird, a real bird, getting a real worm.
So he lets himself walk in this “Real World” the real world of the actual world seen and translated via the perceptions of a simple man. He walks in this actual “real world” as he must walk in the “real worlds” created by mankind and bureaucracy. He has no choice. Each of the worlds is as real as the next.
Each person no matter age, gender or profession has a “real world” as many professions consider their take on the world to be that of The “Real World” and any other perception must be that of a mind living in a fantasy land.
Such an egotistical belief would seem the true fantasy.
At some point or other, for each person in his or her own due time, all of these “real worlds” collide or intermesh, and therein lies the real world. The real world, which we all sometimes must forget lest we all go mad, where nothing is guaranteed.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
