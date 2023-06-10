A TALE
The famed historian was cordial, welcoming, funny, insightful, everything you would hope he might be.
Everything one would expect of him. At least, in the beginning.
He’d written popular, critically acclaimed bestselling biographies that reconsidered one of the Founding Fathers and he had reset the mindset on a president from the Midwest during the mid-20th century.
He’d written about pioneers in aviation and pioneers in the American West. He’d written sprawling histories about famed structures and the childhood/early adulthood of an American president/American original.
I arrived at his house to interview him about his life, his books and his thoughts on where America has been, where it is and where the nation is going.
He, his wife and a daughter invited me into their home with smiles and offers of tea or water, a comfortable place to sit, a room full of soft afternoon sunshine filtering through clean windows on a spring day.
He sat on a bench by a piano, where he would occasionally tap out a small tune, amid answers and laughter.
Smiles, openness, a generosity in answers, a patience for the questions. What one would hope from meeting a famed person, a person whose books you’ve spent hours reading, a person to be admired for his work and now for his hospitality.
Yet, something was off.
Something I could not place. Something ...
“As familiar as I am with your books after all these years, I never realized you had a TV show until watching a biography on you a couple of months ago.”
His wife laughed and said it had been a marvelous experience, seeing so much of the country, meeting so many people.
“But,” he interjected, still seated by the piano but somehow moved in position so he and the piano were now framed by one of the windows which seemed larger, wider, taller, the room even brighter, “the show kept me from the writing, from the stories, from my books. It was fun and I’m grateful for the experience but the show kept me from my real work.”
His daughter offered an invitation to visit his writing studio – a small house separate from the main house as close as a leisurely walk away. Though I was suddenly uncertain if the younger woman was his daughter or an assistant. I couldn’t recall being introduced to her. She seemed to flit in and out of a periphery of inexplicable shadows in the bright sunshine room.
I said I would love seeing the famed writing house. More importantly, the famed historian said he would gladly show it to me.
He must have went to the house before me. Perhaps, I stayed to finish my water, or was it tea? Or maybe I went to the bathroom. I don’t recall why he was already in the writing house before me. I don’t recall walking to the writing house. But I arrived and he was already there with his daughter or assistant or maybe his wife.
His mood had changed. The lighting had changed. There are windows in the writing house. A place that looked fresh and clean whether sunshine or clouds in the documentary. But I didn’t see the windows. It felt like it must be winter outside. The room was gray and cold.
He was no longer talkative. He did not smile. He said nothing, seated, hunched over his desk, at work. The woman now a shadow hunched over his shoulder watching him work.
Amazed, I realized he wasn’t writing. He was painting a small canvas. A scene from the American West. It was nearly complete.
How had he painted it so fast? I stood beside the hunched shadow woman, who said only, “He loves to paint.”
Paint bloomed on the canvas with the slightest flick of his wrist. Wet, bold, colorful globs becoming people, cacti, wagons, sagebrush. I drew closer to the canvas, closer to his hand and a Western world that smelled of oils, pigments, skin ointment and the musty smell of the historian’s old, thick woven sweater. I marveled that not one dot of the thick, wet paint had spackled the sleeve of the sweater or his flesh-spotted hand.
I recalled my painting days taking art classes in college. Carrying canvases completed last minute after all-night sessions, from my dorm room to class, still wet with paint, thick paint coloring my thumbs and fingers and palms from the journey across campus.
The historian painted in silence, partly in concentration; partly, it seemed, in a desire to no longer be disturbed by a pesky reporter.
He handed the canvas, still wet with paint, to me, like a dismissal. He said nothing. His expression said nothing. His eyes cold.
I marveled at how fast he had painted and how well he had painted. Instead of immediately thanking him for such a treasured gift, I blurted out, “I never knew you could paint.”
He said, “There’s plenty of time to learn lots of new things when you’re dead.”
That’s why everything had seemed skewed with this interview because the famed historian was dead.
I knew he had died, passed away less than a year ago. It was on the internet, on the TV news, in the newspapers.
I dropped the painting. His cold eyes looked into mine.
I awoke. In my bed. Momentarily wondering why I was in bed. Briefly thinking all that I dreamed was true – that dread between the dreaming and the waking, that uncertainty.
Until, realizing it was only a dream. Ha, just a dream, after all. Relief. Relaxing back into the covers. A great yawning sigh. Rubbing my face ...
Something sticky, viscous, thick. I look at my hands and see my fingertips covered in paint.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
