They dressed as children for a surprise 30th birthday party.
Adults, they wore bibs, shorts, striped shirts, pigtails and ribbons. They carried rattles and teddy bears. They gathered at the pub for the bus ride.
Yes, a school bus was part of the surprise. It would swing around the 30-year-old birthday girl’s house as if picking her up for school. A bus filled with dozens of friends and well-wishers.
The school system would not lend or lease one of its school buses. But a church was willing to loan its school bus on the condition that the church bus driver would be at the wheel and the pastor could come along.
Sure, the more, the merrier.
So, the partygoers arrived at the pub. Some of the partygoers had a few beers. Some, more than a few before the bus arrived to pick them up.
The bus arrived. The preacher sat by the driver, near the door; he greeted each adult dressed as a pre-schooler climbing onto the bus.
Everyone aboard – the sober, the buzzed and the inebriated, the bus traveled to the birthday girl’s house.
The distance was short to and from the pub. It took only a few minutes to reach her house. Once the birthday girl was on the bus, the plan was a quick return to the pub where she and the partygoers would disembark. The bus’ work would be done and the driver, the preacher and the bus could head back to the church.
On the short bus ride, a few partygoers mentioned it was pretty surprising a church would allow its bus to carry a bunch of folks from and back to a bar, for a birthday party.
But such talk was short because the ride to the birthday girl’s house was short. There, she came outside. Everyone shouted, “Surprise!”
She climbed aboard even more surprised to see everyone dressed as children.
Soon, everyone would be surprised.
Instead of returning to the pub, the driver swung the bus in the opposite direction. As the passengers started wondering where they were headed, the preacher stood and began to preach.
He preached about the sins of this and the sins of that. For a moment, the adults dressed as children sat in stunned silence – awash in a cross of feelings from being scolded like, well, children to being bemused to being irritated.
The preacher preached. The bus drove further from the pub. The passengers became restless. Someone said something about kidnapping. A few folks began expressing their agitation with the preacher and bus driver but the preacher’s voice rose above the dissenters. The bus kept going.
Then, a voice began singing “Row, row, row your boat, gently down the stream, merrily, merrily, merrily, merrily, life is but a dream.”
Other passengers joined the song. Soon, all of the adults dressed as children were singing the song in rounds, with one part of the bus starting at the beginning while another part of the bus was halfway through the song, over and over.
The preacher’s voice rose. He became red in the face. The adults dressed as children sang louder and louder. The bus rocked, side to side, as they swayed to the rhythm of “Row, row, row your boat ...”
The preacher screamed his sermon. The driver began turning the bus back to the pub.
“Merrily, merrily, merrily, merrily, life is but a dream ...”
Finally, the preacher yelled: “Life. Is. Not. A. Dream.”
The bus pulled into the pub. The passengers stepped off the bus and into the pub for the birthday party. The bus, the driver and the preacher pulled away into the night.
Given this was a Saturday night, some partygoers left early because they had Sunday school the next morning. Had it been a Friday night, they would have stayed later.
Whether souls were saved that night that’s between each person there and their maker, these decades past.
However, no kidnapping charges were filed.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
