A Tale
Clyde pumped one gallon of gas into the tank of his truck. No more. No less. One gallon of regular unleaded at $2.99 9/10 cents.
He plopped the gas hose back into the pump’s cradle and walked into the convenience store. The clerk rang up the purchase of a gallon of gas and said, “That’ll be $3.”
“That ain’t right,” Clyde said.
“Umm, well, yessir, you bought one gallon of gas and that comes to $3.”
“I’ll give you $3 but I expect some change,” Clyde said.
“I don’t understand,” the clerk said, half smiling.
“Well,” Clyde said, rattling three quarters, two dimes and five pennies in the wadded two dollar bills in his hand. “I wanna know something before I hand you this money. I wanna know how you’re gonna give me change for 1/10th of a cent?”
The clerk stared a second at Clyde. The clerk’s nose twitched, perplexed with the question. He could only follow Clyde’s question with another question. Frankly, the clerk didn’t know what Clyde’s question meant.
“Excuse me?”
“I poured one gallon of gas, exactly one gallon, according to your gas pump,” Clyde said. “Your sign outside says, right there, in big, yellow numbers, regular unleaded for $2.99 9/10ths cents for a gallon. I want my change.”
The clerk laughed and scooped a penny from the “give a penny, take a penny” cup beside of the register.
“OK, I get it,” the clerk said. “Very well. That’ll be $2.99, sir.”
“No,” Clyde said, “I wanna pay what I owe. I got enough money right here in my hand. I don’t need no charity from a penny cup. I wanna pay what I owe. No more. No less.”
The clerk’s smile faded. He cleared his throat and looked Clyde in the eye.
“Well, sir, surely you know there is no way to change a penny,” the clerk said, frustrated.
“I know that but how come the gas people don’t know that?” Clyde asked. “Why’s it always 9/10ths of a cent when there ain’t a tenth of a cent coin to change a penny?
Why not just even it out to $2.99 or $3 like you just did when I walked up to the register?”
“I don’t know, sir,” the clerk said. “I only work here.”
Clyde smiled.
“Yeah, I know, but I don’t know why. Don’t make no sense to me.”
“Me neither, sir.”
“Anyway, I’ve got the right change,” Clyde said, his smile growing bigger.
“You do, sir? That’s great, but, um, which change will it be $2.99 or $3?”
Clyde placed the crumpled bill and coins in the clerk’s hand.
“It’ll be a $2.99 and 9/10ths cent.”
Inside the bills, the clerk found three quarters, two dimes, four regular pennies and a flattened piece of copper with Abe Lincoln’s face stretched across it like shiny, metallic Silly Putty. One edge of the flattened penny was gone. Just a tip missing, say, maybe 10% of it.
“Found that flattened penny on a road a couple days ago,” Clyde said. “Guess whatever run over it shaved a bit off it.”
The clerk smiled and traded the flattened penny with one from the “give a penny” cup.
“All right, sir, very funny,” the clerk said.
“Yeah,” Clyde said, the bell above the store’s door clanging as he walked out, “s’funny this time, but I’ll see how it goes the next time I get gas when I don’t have a partial penny.”
“Look forward to it, sir,” the clerk said, eyeing the flattened penny in the cup. The clerk wondered if a saw could slice it into nine more pieces.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
