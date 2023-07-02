Had John Adams been more personable, we possibly would celebrate America’s independence on July 2 rather than July 4.
Even if he wasn’t beloved among the Founding Fathers, Adams certainly held influence. He had a savvy instinct for spotting talent.
Adams proposed making George Washington the commander of the Continental Army.
A member of the committee to create a document of independence, Adams instructed Thomas Jefferson to write the Declaration of Independence because he knew of Jefferson’s eloquence with a pen and knew it would probably be more readily accepted if the better-liked Jefferson wrote it rather than the far more controversial Adams.
Had Adams realized how famous the Declaration would become within his own lifetime, that its acceptance would be viewed as the nation’s birthday, he may well have tried writing it himself.
Instead, he invested his influence into speaking for independence from British rule.
On July 1, 1776, with conditions hot and muggy and a storm brewing over Philadelphia, with news of British victories and American military failures ringing in the colonists’ ears, Adams of Massachusetts argued for independence before his fellow congressmen.
Though he expected to destroy his political career, Adams stood firm for independence. Eventually, he would think this moment as a defining episode in his career, though one highly unappreciated and underrated by his fellow Americans.
Had the later technology of television been available then, perhaps we would speak of Adams and this speech in the way we now speak of Jefferson and the Declaration. Yet, not even a transcript of the Adams speech is available.
Jefferson later wrote that Adams was “not graceful nor elegant nor remarkably fluent,” yet, he “spoke with a power of thought and expression that moved us from our seats.”
As historian David McCullough describes it in his book, “John Adams,” Jefferson was the pen of independence and Adams was the voice of independence. New Jersey Delegate Richard Stockton described Adams as “the Atlas” for independence ... Adams “sustained the debate and by the force of his reasoning demonstrated not only the justice but the expediency of the measure.”
Still, after Adams’ rousing speech, by the end of July 1, only nine colonies voted for independence while New York abstained, Delaware was evenly divided, and Pennsylvania and South Carolina voted against independence. And so they adjourned until the next day.
On July 2, 1776, 12 colonies voted for independence with only the New York delegates still abstaining while they awaited further instructions from their state legislature. Though they would not officially vote, the New York delegates expressed their personal approval for independence.
It was enough for Adams to feel triumphant. He wrote his wife, Abigail. In this letter, he correctly predicted part of the spirit that would accompany Independence Day.
Since approval of independence came on July 2, Adams wrote, “The second day of July 1776 will be the most memorable epocha in the history of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival. It ought to be commemorated as the Day of Deliverance by solemn devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illuminations from one end of the continent to the other from this time forward forever more.”
Adams believed his July 1 arguments had sealed the deal. A reasonable thought even from a man who often expressed both real and paranoid beliefs that people disliked him.
But prior to bells and fireworks, Congress wished to edit the Declaration. Congress finished this job on July 4.
Though the Declaration would not be signed by all representatives for weeks, even months, its July 4 completion became in subsequent years the American birthday – much to the consternation of John Adams.
Yet, even Adams through the passing of the years realized his legacy within the founding, July 2 would not be the national birthday but rather the Fourth so connected with the Declaration and Jefferson.
Nearing death, on the Declaration’s 50th anniversary, July 4, 1826, someone reminded the ailing Adams of the date and its significance. “It is a great day,” he said. “It is a good day.” It was also the same day that both Jefferson and Adams died.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.