A TALE
The father and son met for lunch.
The father could still see the boy in his youngest son’s face. The son could still see traces of the father he recalled from his childhood but thought his dad looked old.
They ordered drinks, then meals. While they ate, they chatted, small talk, work, exercise routines, movies, streaming television series.
Something sparked a memory for Dad. He chuckled.
“You remember that time at the beach where we went to a restaurant and everyone thought your brother was still 12 but he was 16?”
“Where was that?”
“Panama City.”
The son thought for a moment.
“Was that the same trip, Dad, where we started at one hotel then moved to another hotel. You didn’t like the room and yelled at the hotel clerk about getting our money back?”
The father said, “I don’t recall that ...”
“Oh, yeah, we were all standing there and a whole bunch of other people were watching while you cussed out the hotel clerk. ... Least I think that was Panama City. Anyway, I don’t remember the wrong age thing.”
“Oh,” the father said. “That may have been Daytona ...”
“No,” the son said, chuckling, “Daytona is where you got mad at Mom because all of the ice cream shops were closed and you kept driving around for an hour, all mad, because you said we wanted ice cream but we didn’t want ice cream anymore we just wanted to go back to the hotel to swim. By the time we got back to the hotel, the pool was closed.”
“Aah,” the father said, “I always think of all of us looking for seashells at Daytona.”
“I don’t remember that,” the son said, laughing a bit, “just remember being in the back seat and driving around for what felt like forever looking for ice cream and you yelling up front.”
“What about that amusement park we found?” Dad said. “We had a good time there.”
“Yep,” the son said.
“See we had good times.”
“We did. Mom and us rode rides. You said it was hot, wandered off, found a bar and drank beers all afternoon while we rode rides. Mom drove home and you had her stop the car to throw up.”
The father said nothing. The son picked up on the silence. He waited a few beats.
“It’s all good, Dad. We all made it out OK.”
“Sorry, son.”
The waitress brought the check. The father picked it up.
“I got it.”
“Thanks, Dad. I gotta run.”
“OK, give me a call sometime.”
“Will do, Dad. Thanks for lunch.”
“Sure, son. Take care.”
The son left. The father pulled out his debit card and wondered what memories his son would have of today.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
