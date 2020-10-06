VALDOSTA — Authorities are searching for a suspect in a pharmacy robbery Tuesday.
At about 8:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the CVS Pharmacy, 2205 N. Ashley St., on an armed robbery call, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
An unknown man entered the business with a handgun, demanded and received an undisclosed amount of cash from the clerk, the statement said. He then fled on foot.
There were no injuries reported during the incident.
Anyone with information on this case should contact the Valdosta Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, (229) 293-3145; or the Crime Tip Line, (229) 293-3091.
