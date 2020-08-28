VALDOSTA – Numerous law-enforcement vehicles responded to an incident at Freedom Park early Friday evening.
An ambulance also arrived and left the scene.
Authorities arrived at about 6 p.m. and most appear to have since left the park.
Valdosta Police Department is working the case but police officials have released no information regarding the incident.
Valdosta/Lowndes Parks and Recreation had a movie showing of "The Goonies" scheduled Friday night but it has been canceled "due to unforeseen circumstances," according to the VLPRA website.
The incident had nothing to do with the scheduled movie and reportedly occurred in the wooded area of the park.
The Valdosta Daily Times will continue following this story.
