VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta Citizens Engagement Board, which is a partnership between the Valdosta Police Department and the community, is scheduled to meet 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, City Hall Annex Building, multi-purpose room, 300 N. Lee St.
The purpose of the Citizens Engagement Board is "to maintain a partnership with the community to reduce crime and enhance the quality of life for the Valdosta citizens," city officials said in a statement.
The Citizens Engagement Board meeting is open to the public.
For more information, contact Bryan Tillman, associate city clerk, at (229) 259-3500.
