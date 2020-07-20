VALDOSTA – The Valdosta police chief and two police officers have been added to a federal lawsuit claiming police used excessive force on a Black man during a February incident.
The lawsuit was updated July 13 to add Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan, VPD Lt. Billy Wheeler and VPD patrolman Dominic Henry as defendants in their individual capacities and in their capacities with the VPD, according to the amended lawsuit.
Documents were first filed June 19; plaintiff Antonio Smith is also suing Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and all members of the Valdosta City Council.
Nathaniel Haugabrook, Smith’s attorney, said the amended complaint for damages allows Manahan, Wheeler and Henry to be held “personally liable” for the incident that occurred Feb. 8.
Body cam footage shows Wheeler grabbing Smith, throwing him to the ground and handcuffing him after misidentifying him as a man wanted on a warrant. Smith was released on the scene but claims in the lawsuit he was injured during the incident.
The Valdosta Daily Times article and VPD body cam video attracted statewide, national and international attention.
