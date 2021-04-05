In this image from video, witness Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testifies as Hennepin County Judge PeterÂ Cahill presides Monday, April 5, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)