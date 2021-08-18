VALDOSTA — A body with gunshot wounds was found in Valdosta early Wednesday, police said.
At 4:55 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 600 block of East Brookwood Drive after someone called E911 to report somebody being shot, a Valdosta Police Department statement said. A 24-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds was found, the statement said.
Police provided first aid until EMTs arrive. The male was pronounced dead on the scene.
An investigation has started, but the incident appears to be an isolated event, police said.
No further information is being released at this time, the statement said.
