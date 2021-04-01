VALDOSTA – An Atlanta man has been arrested on multiple felony charges after a 51-year-old woman was shot along the 1900 block of Williams Street during the weekend, authorities said Thursday.
Matias Rasheed Thomas, 23, is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, theft by taking motor vehicle, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, armed robbery and burglary, according to police. He is also being charged with misdemeanor fleeing and attempting to elude and reckless driving, police said.
The Valdosta Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at about 7:15 p.m., March 28, and upon arriving, discovered an injury to the woman’s torso, according to a VPD statement.
The woman, who was taken to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services, identified a suspect as the man who stole her car and fled, according the police statement.
Authorities issued a be on the lookout for her car, which was spotted by a patrol officer at the intersection of North Ashley and East Gordon streets, police said. The officer tried to pull the car over, but the driver took off “at a high rate of speed,” the VPD said.
Officers pursued the vehicle south on Highway 41 into Hamilton County, Fla., with the help of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Park Police Department, Echols County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, police said.
The driver ran on foot after wrecking the car in Hamilton County; police could not find him following a manhunt, the release stated.
Hamilton County deputies identified Thomas from a be on the lookout on March 29 and took him into custody without incident, according to the VPD.
Thomas is being held at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and is awaiting extradition back to Lowndes County, police said.
“This was an outstanding effort by all of our local law enforcement working together to ensure that this dangerous offender was taken into custody,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
