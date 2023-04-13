PLAY REVIEW
VALDOSTA – A few minutes into “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” audiences should realize they are attending something special.
Maybe it’s the whole thing of a Shakespeare comedy set in a South Georgia golf club in 1964.
Maybe it’s the 1960s music that plays throughout the production.
Maybe it’s how easy Shakespeare’s dialogue adapts itself to this reimagining.
Maybe it’s Lauren Gorr’s imaginative scene design or Chandler E. Percy’s groovy costume designs or Jesse Latherow’s marv lighting design or K’Nyia Bumpers’ fab sound design.
Maybe it’s the in-joke of a montage of celebrity gossip magazines that chart Falstaff’s downfall referring to his role in Shakespeare’s “Henry” plays.
Maybe it’s Blair Anderson’s hip choreography – yes, Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance bring big dance numbers to Shakespeare.
OK, it’s all of these things and more.
The cast is phenomenal in telling the story of the famed Falstaff visiting the Windsor Golf Club amidst a couple trying to arrange a marriage for their daughter, and Falstaff and two wives falling for an intrigue that sets them in a plot that is amour on his part and comeuppance on the wives’ part ... not that the ruse makes much difference to at least one of their husbands.
There are no false notes in the cast. Some find television sitcom personas to frame their characters.
Ian C. Bingham is a hilarious marvel as John Falstaff. From the timing of his lines to facial expressions to bodily movements, Bingham brings Falstaff to full bold life.
Falstaff is the definition and even an archetype of the idea of a larger-than-life character.
Bingham mines every ounce of that character while finding the human pathos of Falstaff that is even larger than his faults.
Bingham makes us laugh, often and loud, while allowing the VSU audience to join centuries of audiences to just as often forgive Falstaff his faults.
Marcus McGhee, as Ford, makes audience members laugh almost every time he enters the stage then continues making them laugh over and over again. As the husband who believes his wife has been successfully wooed by Falstaff, he brings an edge of malevolence to Ford that deepens the injury that make his character all the more funny.
Kalab Quinn taps the inner Steve Urkel of his character Slender to make a minor character memorable. As does Mason Ebert as the golf-playing Dr. Caius, who has a couple of scene-stealing moments early in the show.
Alex Seelmeyer and Molly Armstrong, as Mistresses Ford and Page, are strong and charming as the wives plotting the downfall of the overly amorous Falstaff, who believes both women are enchanted by him.
Again, the entire cast is amazing to watch and hear. They deserve the applause and ovations greeting each one of them at curtain call.
Ian Andersen as director and fight coordinator knows what he wants to accomplish with this production of “Merry Wives” and he pursues it to the hilt.
He successfully updates one of Shakespeare’s most accessible comedies and makes it even more accessible to modern audiences. Andersen mines every moment, using the Bard’s material as well as creating fun and funny moments through music and dance and even in scene changes. Nothing wasted; everything gained.
“The Merry Wives of Windsor” is a hilarious triumph.
VSU Theatre & Dance presents Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15; 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16; and 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 17, Sawyer Theatre, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. Reservations, more information: More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts.
This review is based on the Wednesday night dress rehearsal performance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.