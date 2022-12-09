PLAY REVIEW
VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance creates a production that is as fun and as exhilarating as a sled ride with “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.”
The show is fueled by voices and sounds telling the familiar story of George Bailey from the beloved holiday movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” but in what is staged as a late 1940s radio hall play.
Cast members bring energy, immediacy and urgency to their voices gathered around microphone stands. There’s little physical activity with this set up but the play moves with a crisp hour-and-40-minute running time (with no intermission).
The show also includes a couple of funny 1940s-style radio commercials.
And if you want movement, watch I’Yahna Thomas and Sabrina Martin, the two performers working the sound table, creating the effects in real time of closing doors, snowy wind, breaking glass, walking shoes, etc. They are fascinating to watch ... and hear.
Marcus McGhee pulls off a neat trick, playing the well-known George Bailey as a person who is not an impersonation of the Jimmy Stewart character. Stewart’s movie performance is unforgettable but the strong character and earnest quality of McGhee’s George is a welcome change.
Lilibeth Mason plays Mary Bailey with an open sincerity. Gabriel Rodriquez voices several characters, including Clarence, eschewing the fuddy-duddy film version for a wonderfully glib angel. Jaden Jackson sparkles as the radio show emcee and Joseph. Trey Harrell finds a baritone malevolence for the plotting Mr. Potter. The majority of the cast members voice several characters, adopting numerous voices, with easy to identify styles.
Dr. Melissa Rynn Porterfield directs a fast-paced, upbeat show that should delight holiday audiences of all ages. She brings a cheery Christmas present for South Georgia.
But check it out quick. It runs this weekend only.
To get a full radio experience, you could close your eyes and listen to just the voices while seated in the audience. But don’t. You’ll want to see all of the movement and facial expressions. and that sound effects table at work. It’s all quite wonderful.
VSU Theatre & Dance presents “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9; 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; 1:30 p.m. & 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Sawyer Theatre, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts.
