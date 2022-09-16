PLAY REVIEW
VALDOSTA – In the instant encompassing the last line of dialogue in Act I, the stage lights going black then the house lights coming up, the audience erupted in gasps, statements and cheers going into the intermission of "Proof," the latest VSU Theatre & Dance play.
Musicals typically receive wild cheers and applause for a big song-and-dance number going into intermission.
But play intermissions are often greeted by polite applause, even silence, for dramas, or laughter if it's a comedy, then audience members shuffle to the lobby or the restrooms, or they return to conversations interrupted by the play starting, almost all of them pull out their phones to check for texts and social media.
These things eventually happened with "Proof," too, but only after that visceral reaction from the audience of mostly Valdosta State University students Wednesday night. Even with the house lights up, they talked about the revelation – some claiming they had correctly guessed it – and speculated what would happen in Act II.
Melissa Rynn Porterfield, show director, the creative team and the four-person cast create an experience that is both smart and visceral for audiences. They are buoyed by the brilliant writing and exceptional plotting of playwright David Auburn – "Proof" won the Pulitzer Prize and the 2001 Tony Award for a reason.
But it takes people to bring "Proof" to life. And VSU Theatre & Dance offers exceptional talents.
The audience meets Catherine dealing with the death of her father, Robert, a groundbreaking mathematician who spent his last years struggling with mental health issues. Catherine must also cope with the arrival of her estranged but overbearing sister, Claire, and visits by Hal, one of her father's past students, who expresses both an interest in her and in researching the 100-plus notebooks from Robert's last years.
As they gather for Robert's funeral, Catherine's state of mind and the discovery of one notebook filled with a brilliant proof creates a dual mystery, which the VSU Theatre play synopsis poses as "How much of her father’s madness — or genius — did Catherine inherit?”
Annabelle Rose, Susanna Lloyd, Drew Champion and David Bass play Catherine, Claire, Hal and Robert respectively. Not only is each actor strong in their roles but they have an undeniable chemistry that is palpable.
Rose's Catherine and Champion's Hal spark as their attraction to one another ignites. Champion also delves deep into Hal's curiosity and uncertainty, attraction and doubt.
The sibling rivalry of Catherine and Lloyd's Claire fits together like puzzle pieces of shattered glass. Lloyd captures the controlling nature of her character without letting Claire slip into being a monster; Claire is difficult but Lloyd reveals the difficulties that have made her so.
Catherine and Bass' Robert have a relationship that is tender and bleak, heartwarming and heartbreaking. Bass is a joy as Robert as he plays the mathematician as seen from his best days as a brilliant mind and a caring father while exposing the fraying and fragmented trail of genius and sanity lost. Robert is a marvelous followup to Bass' turn as Shrek earlier this summer with Theatre Guild Valdosta.
Rose's Catherine is exquisite – tough from experience but fragile, depressed but slightly open to new possibilities, brilliant but lost in gloom. Rose shines even when Catherine is a dark star.
Porterfield directs an intimate look at these characters' lives. She sets a tone that boosts the authenticity. Dialogue is presented as conversation, rather than oration. Porterfield allows the show to breathe, letting the pauses between lines say things outside of Auburn's words.
And the audience makes its own connections. Mostly silent, but apparently intent on the intimate drama on stage, followed by an outburst of reaction – proof that live theatre still offers insights, proof that theatre is very much alive and well for those willing to attend.
VSU Theatre & Dance's production of “Proof” by David Auburn continues 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17; 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, Lab Theatre, second floor, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. This production contains mature themes and adult language. Reservations, more information: More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts.
This review is based on the dress rehearsal performance Wednesday night.
