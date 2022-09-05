VALDOSTA — King Of King Breast Cancer Foundation observes 10 years with a special event at the Unity Park Amphitheater.
“We want to pink out Downtown Valdosta to bring awareness to not only breast cancer but all cancer survivors,” Angela King, the KKBCF founder, said
The event will feature live entertainment, food trucks, vendors, Breast Cancer trucks, a 360 selfie booth, a kid zone, etc. Also, there will be a community lap for survivors and a balloon release in honor of people who have passed from cancer.
Organizers encourage the public to attend in pink attire and bring lawn chairs and a pink balloon for the balloon release.
King said sneakers and tutus are encouraged but not required for attendance.
“We would like to have everyone in the community participate to make this event a success,” King said. “All cancer survivors are required to RSVP if they would like to receive a gift bag and participate in the event.”
KKBCF is accepting donations for survivor gift bags and community giveaways, King said.
The breast cancer awareness event is scheduled 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Unity Park Amphitheater. For more information about King of King Breast Cancer Foundation, call (229)269-3933 or email takingfour66@yahoo.com.
