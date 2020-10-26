VALDOSTA – When Loretha Copeland noticed a lump in her right breast in April 2002, she said she knew it was breast cancer.
The discovery was made a year after she started working at Valdosta State University. She is now an administrative assistant in VSU’s career opportunities office.
She was 42 years old at the time.
Copeland said the lump resembled an orange peel. Fearful to learn definitively that she developed breast cancer, she did not seek medical assistance until September.
“I was scared that I had it, and I regret waiting so long,” she said.
When she was told by a physician that the lump was breast cancer, she said she did not immediately cry but did so later on.
“He told me that my cancer was curable,” Copeland said.
She knew she didn’t want the cancer to defeat her; she said she wanted to live for her husband, children and grandchildren.
Chemotherapy and radiation treatment lasted for six months, she said.
Chemotherapy caused hair loss, changing taste buds and weight gain.
“It was horrible,” she said. “It makes you sick. I didn’t lose weight. I gained weight.”
Food wasn’t pleasing and she said everything tasted like metal. She depended on Ensure and milkshakes.
The cancer caused lymphedema to develop in her right arm by affecting the lymph nodes in that area.
While Copeland said she did not have a mastectomy or reconstruction surgery, she did have a partial lumpectomy to remove the lump in her breast.
Today, she said she has healed from the cancer. She does not tell people she’s in remission.
“I feel like if I say it’s in remission, I am giving it a chance to come back,” Copeland said. “I stay with a positive attitude that it’s gone and it’s not going to return.”
She said she is not taking any medication or undergoing any treatment.
Copeland said it is her faith and the support of her family and friends that pushed her through her battle.
She urges people to not wait as she did to get medical attention, if needed, and to partake in regular exams.
Copeland attended the annual VSU Pink Out Festival on the Palms Quad Monday. She said the festival was held to bring awareness to breast cancer and to inform people.
While highlighting breast cancer awareness, the festival focused on National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Carla Carter Jordan, director of career opportunities, was one of the organizers.
The Pink Out Festival promoted inclusion of all students, she said.
“What we’re finding is that many of our students come from so many backgrounds that they’re walking with these different experiences,” Jordan said, “and this just lets them know that we’re sensitive to their needs and we want to make sure that we’re supporting them.”
Aside from shedding light on breast cancer awareness, she said organizers wanted to bring attention to the various employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
Vendors were set up around the quad offering information and resources concerning both causes.
They were Student and Diversity Inclusion, the Department of Housing and Residence Life, the counseling center, the student health center, the Department of Student Recreation, the women's basketball team, the women's volleyball team, the master of social work program and the university access office.
The access office assists with connecting students with disabilities on a broader scale than career opportunities such as assisting with note-taking or getting a sign language interpreter, Jordan said.
VSU partners with the Workforce Recruitment Program, a federal program that assists students with disabilities to connect with private or federal employers. Students may complete job interviews on VSU’s campus.
“It’s to remove or deinstitutionalize the stigma of disabilities for employment opportunities,” Jordan said. “What we want to do is to make sure that all of our students with disabilities or without know that employment opportunities are available to them fair and equitably, that there are employers that are interested in supporting and hiring and that we encourage our students to apply for those opportunities.”
Jordan said any employer advertising a job position at VSU must provide interviews to all students regardless of their status, disabled or not.
Student registration with the Workforce Recruitment Program starts Aug. 23, 2021, at wrp.gov.
Big Nick’s on Baytree and Kona Ice provided free concessions at the festival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.