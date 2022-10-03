VALDOSTA – Pink Masquerade fundraiser for breast cancer awareness is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at 3715 Inner Perimeter Road.
The event is sponsored by Fresh Koncepts/Mentoring, Valdosta-Lowndes NCNW, Martha Beekman/Mary Kay and TKO Nissan, organizers said in a statement.
Dress attire: Business comfortable, wear pink, hat, scarf, etc.
There will be food, information, etc. The event is free, organizers said.
RSVP required. Email: fosterlana1@gmail.com. or contact (229) 292-4707 or (678) 488-5799. Donations accepted and presented to local organizations.
