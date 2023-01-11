MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots assigned to the 74th Fighter Squadron recently completed in-flight chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training at Moody Air Force Base.
Pilots wore Aircrew Eye Respiratory Protection system simulating how aircrew would operate in a CBRN defense situation.
The system allows pilots to breathe safely on the ground and in the aircraft.
Pilots need to be able to operate under any conditions in order to carry out the aircraft’s mission of maritime attack.
The mask portion of the Aircrew Eye Respiratory Protection system includes a protective hood assembly. The assembly includes a standard oxygen mask as well as an intercom for communication.
With this system, pilots carry several pairs of gloves and additional protection equipment which allows them to operate in a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense situation.
