VALDOSTA — Javon Longieliere of Javon Longieliere Photography in Valdosta was named a silver medalist during Professional Photographers of America’s 2022 International Photographic Competition.
Longieliere’s work will be on display at the upcoming Imaging USA, held Jan. 22-24, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Imaging USA is one of the largest annual conventions and expos for professional photographers, organizers said in a statement.
A panel of 36 eminent jurors from across the United States selected the top photographs from 5,021 total submitted entries at PPA headquarters in Atlanta.
Judged against a standard of excellence, 2,211 images were selected for the Merit Collection and 1,013 (roughly 20%) were selected for the esteemed Imaging Excellence Collection — the best of the best.
The Imaging Excellence Collection images will all be published in the “Excellence Collection” book by Marathon Press.
“The level of the award is determined by how many of those four images receive the highest possible honor — acceptance into the PPA Loan Collection, which is displayed at photographic exhibitions, conventions and other photography events, organizers said.
Longieliere was named a silver medalist, meaning that one of his four merited images entered the PPA Loan Collection. In 2022, he was one of only 132 silver medalists.
