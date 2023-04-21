Adoption fee for dogs is $125 and for cats is $105. All animals are fully up to date on inoculations. Animals for adoption are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd., Valdosta. For more information call (229) 671-2760. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon-3 p.m. Saturday.
Pets of the Week
