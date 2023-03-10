Adoption fee for dogs is $125 and for cats is $105. All animals are fully up to date on inoculations. Animals for adoption are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd., Valdosta. For more information call (229) 671-2760. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon-3 p.m. Saturday.
centerpiece
Pets of the Week
Trending Recipes
Online Poll
What's Trending
Articles
- VHS Wildcat among those charged in shootings
- Lowndes County Food Scores
- School nurse, teacher charged with sex crimes
- Business Briefs
- GBI probes death in Berrien County
- Valdosta man gets probation for firearm violation
- Four charged in Valdosta man's murder
- Cook man gets life in prison for murder
- Berrien man sentenced for producing child porn
- Ruepps receive scholarships to military colleges
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.