Adoption fee for dogs is $125 and for cats is $105. All animals are fully up to date on inoculations. Animals for adoption are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd., Valdosta. For more information call (229) 671-2760. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon-3 p.m. Saturday.
centerpiece
Pets of the Week
Trending Recipes
Online Poll
What's Trending
Articles
- Valdosta students shot, stabbed in separate incidents
- Tropical Storm Ian: Valdosta could see 'low-level hurricane' winds
- Valwood crowns homecoming queen, king
- Kemp issues Ian state of emergency
- County, city issue emergency declaration
- Lowndes battens down hatches: County preps for Ian impact
- UPDATE: South Georgia school closings: Lowndes, Valdosta close for Ian
- Lowndes County Food Scores
- Valdosta storm danger lessens
- POLING: Wouldn't spend another night in prison
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.