Adoption fee for dogs is $125 and for cats is $105. All animals are fully up to date on inoculations. Animals for adoption are available at Lowndes County Animal Shelter, 337 Gil Harbin Blvd., Valdosta. For more information call (229) 671-2760. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon-3 p.m. Saturday.
centerpiece
Pets of the Week
Trending Recipes
Online Poll
What's Trending
Articles
- UPDATE: Where to see July 4 fireworks in South Georgia
- Man charged with Valdosta murder
- 'Warthogs' being replaced by F-35A jets at Moody AFB
- Rising Country Stars: The BoykinZ visit Valdosta State
- Dr. Dawson, chief medical officer, leaving SGMC
- City school swears in new superintendent
- Business Briefs
- UPDATE: Man in motorcycle wreck improving
- Pair arrested in robbery-assault
- SGMC performs first Impella procedure
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.