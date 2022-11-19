VALDOSTA – A person was injured Friday after jumping from the second floor of a burning building, according to the Valdosta Fire Department.
The fire occurred at a 700 block Lake Park Road residence. Authorities determined the cause of the fire to be electrical, starting in a bedroom, according to the VFD.
At 2:31 a.m., the VFD responded to a call about a structure fire.
"The first fire unit arrived in less than four minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a large, two-story residence," city firefighters said in a statement. "One occupant jumped from the second floor as units arrived and was transported to South Georgia Medical Center due (to) injuries sustained from the fire."
Other occupants escaped, uninjured, from the fire.
"It took fire companies several minutes to bring the fire under control," authorities said.
Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center assisted.
