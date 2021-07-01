HAHIRA — Capri Persaud, a high school senior at Valwood School, has been named a 2021 PAGE STAR student region winner for PAGE STAR Region 10.
Persaud selected Joy Owens as her STAR teacher, school officials said in a statement.
The PAGE Student Teacher Achievement Recognition program, in its 63rd year, is sponsored, administered and promoted by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators.
Since its creation in 1958, the STAR program has honored nearly 28,000 students and the teachers selected as the most influential to their academic achievement. To obtain the 2021 STAR nomination, high school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10% or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average.
STAR begins each year in participating high schools throughout Georgia when the STAR student is named and chooses a STAR teacher to share in the recognition.
The students and their teachers are honored by their schools and receive special recognition in their communities from one of the more than 170 statewide civic organizations and businesses that serve as local sponsors of the STAR program.
Students then compete for school system titles, and those winners compete for region honors. Region winners compete for the honor of being named State PAGE STAR student. STAR teachers continue with their STAR students at every level of the program.
"We are very proud of Capri and Mrs. Owens and the academic excellence they exemplify at Valwood School," said Kelly Yates, Valwood director of college guidance.
