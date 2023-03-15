HAHIRA — Valwood STAR student Pearce Persaud was named the 2023 Region 10 PAGE STAR student at the PAGE STAR Region 10 Student Teacher Achievement Recognition dinner.
Valwood STAR teacher Joy Owens was named the 2023 Region 10 PAGE STAR teacher, school officials said in a statement.
Region 10 is made up of schools from 13 counties in South Georgia.
Pearce and Owens were named the Valwood School 2023 STAR student and teacher earlier this month.
Pearce was also awarded the school system STAR award, for having the highest SAT score in the school system, school officials said.
The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition award is given to the graduating senior who has achieved the highest score on the Scholastic Aptitude Test in one sitting, while meeting other program requirements, including being among the Top 10% of the graduating class. Pearce scored a 1550 on his SAT, with a perfect score on the math section.
Pearce now advances to the state PAGE STAR competition and banquet April 24 in Atlanta. The award is sponsored at the state level by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators Foundation and sponsored locally by the Valdosta North Rotary Club.
Pearce is the son of Dr. Terry and Shelly Persaud. He enrolled at Valwood in 2009 as a pre-K student. He has been named an academic leader all four years of upper school. He is a recipient of the Presbyterian Award, Georgia Merit Award, the Headmaster’s Award and several subject awards. Persaud has also been on the headmaster’s list his entire high school career.
Pearce was inducted into the National Honor Society, the Spanish Honor Society and he was a member of student council. He competed in the essay competition at Literary (taking second place at region and qualifying for state) and competed on the Science Olympiad Team. He is also a member of the Art Club, Chess Club and Book Club.
In addition to his academic accomplishments, Pearce made time for extracurricular activities. He is a member of the Valwood tennis team. He also completed more than 100 hours of community service each year of high school.
Pearce’s hobbies include traveling, reading, playing tennis and spending time with family and friends. After graduation, Pearce plans to attend Valdosta State University to study biology, then attend medical school.
“I am honored to be named the 2023 STAR student at Valwood, for the system and for Region 10,” he said. “I am grateful for all of my teachers, coaches, family members and friends who have challenged me to do my very best.”
Pearce selected Owens as his STAR teacher. As for the reason Owens was selected, Persaud said, “Mrs. Owens has made the biggest impact on me as a student. I have had her for multiple classes. The material in her classes is challenging and difficult at times, but her door is always open when I need extra help.”
Since its creation in 1958 by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, the STAR program has honored nearly 26,000 high school seniors. Every accredited high school in Georgia is eligible to participate in the preeminent student/teacher academic recognition.
Locally, the STAR students and teachers are honored by their schools and receive special recognition in the communities for one of more than 165 civic organizations and businesses that serve as local STAR sponsors, school officials said.
