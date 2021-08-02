VALDOSTA – With her new business, a Valdosta woman is seeking to create a unique outdoors experience through pop-up picnics.
Star Bradley debuted Picnic Perfect Valdosta this month; she utilizes the company to decorate various picnics for her customers.
The concept came to her after she saw similar outings in Atlanta, she said.
“I thought that it would be a great idea to bring it to Valdosta because it was different and something Valdosta had not seen before,” Bradley said.
Though she was skeptical initially to establish her business, she said it feels wonderful to do so. She called the support she’s received amazing.
There are five packages available through Picnic Perfect Valdosta.
The picnic perfect simple package is for two people and includes a two-hour picnic, blankets, pillows, light decor, plates, napkins, glasses, a small fruit tray, ice cold water and games. Tables or pallets are not included.
Picnic Perfect Mommy and Me is for one adult and two children, but additional children can be added. The package includes a two-hour picnic, teepee, table, blankets, pillows, full table decor, sweet treats, ice cold drinks, games and a Bluetooth speaker.
The Picnic Perfect Daddy Day is similar to the Mommy and Me package.
Three to four people can use the Picnic Perfect Friends package. It comes with a two-hour picnic, sweet treats or fruit tray, pallets or table, blankets, pillows, full table decor, drinks on ice and a Bluetooth speaker.
For couples, there’s the Picnic Perfect Lovers package. It includes a two-hour picnic, pallet or table, blankets, pillows, full table decor, fruit tray, fresh flowers, wine on ice, dessert, games and a Bluetooth speaker.
Bradley announced last week she will start offering balloon arches, garland or columns as add-ons.
“I am open to any add-on the customers may request,” she said. “Picnic Perfect will do its best to provide what is asked.”
She ensures all of her set-ups reflect her personality, she said.
During the cold months, Bradley said she’ll accommodate her customers with indoor picnics, if requested.
“My future development for my business is to have more options for my customers,” she said. “I also plan to do more traveling with my business.”
For example, if a customer asks Bradley to set up a beach picnic, she said she’ll do so.
“I plan to do bigger picnic or events for people,” she said.
More information: Picnic Perfect Valdosta on Instagram and Facebook.
