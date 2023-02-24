VALDOSTA — PepsiCo honored 11 community leaders at the annual Black History Month Program last week.
The program recognized community leaders who have made contributions to the local community.
The 2023 Stronger Together Award recipients are state Rep. Dexter Sharper, Dr. Beverley Richardson-Blake, Chanel Randolph, Lowndes County Commissioner Joyce Evans, DeWayne Johnson, Angela Ward, Sharah Denton, Travis and Bree Carter (Carter Bree’s Creative Learning), Frank and Alisha Johnson (Johnson’s Family Music Group).
Doyer Deloach, Valdosta Pepsi general manager, said, “We really appreciate each of you for all that you do for the community.
“All of you have pulled someone up from where you are and continue to do that each and every day.”
Deloach said Valdosta Pepsi has been hosting the Black History Program for 10 years and began recognizing community leaders two years ago.
The 2022 Valdosta Pepsi Community Service Award recipient Sabrina Smith was the speaker for the program.
“Serving ain’t always easy but you do it well,” Smith said. “Where your passion is, is where you are truly pulled.
“Each of you have room to grow. That’s why you continue to be stretched.”
The 2023 award recipients received a plaque, a bouquet of flowers and a PepsiCo “Swag Bag.”
Reggie Sharpe, PepsiCo general manager market director, said PepsiCo is grateful and honored to recognize leaders and their contributions to the company’s motto “Stronger Together."
