VALDOSTA – More than 20 people required assistance after two residential fires this weekend.
No injuries were reported but people were displaced during the fires, according to statements released by the Valdosta Fire Department.
A Sunday morning fire displaced 14 people at an apartment building on the 1400 block of East Park Avenue, fire officials said.
At 1:40 a.m. Sunday, firefighters received the call.
"The first fire unit arrived within two minutes and reported flames coming from the second floor," according to the VFD statement. "Crews brought the fire under control within 15 minutes."
Residents were evacuating the building as firefighters arrived. Four apartments were damaged, according to the VFD.
"The Red Cross was called in to assist with the displaced occupants," according to the statement.
The cause of the fire was still unknown later Sunday morning.
Saturday evening, the Red Cross was called to help eight residents following a fire on the 1600 block of Meadow Place.
City firefighters received the call shortly before 7 p.m.
"The first unit arrived on scene within four minutes to find a heavy fire coming from the back of the structure," firefighters said in the statement. "Crews worked quickly to bring the fire under control."
The cause of the fire was still under investigation.
