ATLANTA — With just hours left until Georgia’s Primary Election Day opens, former President Donald Trump and his Vice President Mike Pence rallied behind opposing candidates in a last-minute push for the Republican nomination for governor.
“Four more years!” shouted a crowd at Cobb County International Airport in Kennesaw Monday during Kemp’s rally with Pence; Trump has condemned Kemp for failing to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results which certified his defeat and blamed Pence for failing to stand against the nationwide election results.
Trump has endorsed former U.S. senator David Perdue's bid for governor.
Pence and Trump each claim their respective candidate is the only one who can can defeat Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in the Nov. 8 general election.
However, Kemp and Pence both acknowledged Monday the incumbent governor's November 2018 victory over Abrams.
“Tomorrow's primary election comes down to this – who is best positioned to defeat Stacey Abrams and the national Democrats that will descend on Georgia in this fall's election? … Brian Kemp beat Stacey Abrams four years ago and with your support Brian Kemp will do it all again,” said Pence, calling Kemp one of the most successful Republican governors in the country.
Pence said during the Trump administration, Kemp was a champion of its conservative agenda.
"In fact, it's the very same agenda that Gov. Brian Kemp has advanced here in Georgia,” Pence said. “And truthfully no one has done more to create jobs, cut taxes, restore sanity to your schools, put criminals behind bars, to protect the unborn, secure your elections or defend the God-given rights we have in ... the Constitution than Gov. Brian Kemp.”
Pence and Kemp did not mention Perdue or any of the other Republican primary challengers but did refer to Abrams throughout their speeches Monday.
They both attacked a statement made by Abrams that countered Kemp’s frequent claims that Georgia is the number one place to do businesses.
Abrams has referenced several rankings where Georgia has a negative designation, including No. 48 of all the states for mental health services, No. 2 in uninsured people, No. 1 in maternal mortality and HIV cases, and No. 9 in gun violence, according to her May 21 tweet.
“But judging from Gov. Kemp’s record, like the 7,500 new jobs coming to Hyundai outside Savannah, Stacey better get used to it. Because here in Georgia, Gov. Kemp means jobs, jobs, jobs,” Pence said.
Kemp lauded himself for sticking to and implementing campaign promises and being proactive amid the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming one of the first states to “reopen” the economy and schools following COVID shutdowns.
“And that's why I reopened the economy when I did after not shutting down most of it to start with. Even though we caught unmerciful grief from the national media,” Kemp said.
He added he plans to continue supporting and funding law enforcement, and referenced his recent actions of sending a total of $1 million in surplus revenue back to Georgia taxpayers and suspending the gas tax through May 31.
He referenced pushback he received for signing the state’s controversial election reform bill (SB 202) in 2021 which resulted in pushback from corporate CEOs and caused Major League Baseball to pull its location from Atlanta for the All-Star game.
Pence spoke of his support of Kemp signing legislation to allow parents to control what their child(ren) learn in school, a bill that bans teaching of Critical Race Theory and a bill banning transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams, signing a law ridding of the permit process to carry a weapon and signing a bill banning abortions after a heartbeat is detected.
He also lauded Kemp for signing the “strongest election integrity bill, despite pushback.
“Now the results are in. Early voting turnout has tripled since 2018 and thanks to your governor, it's easier to vote and harder to cheat than ever before in Georgia,” Pence said.
He encouraged supporters to not take the May 24 vote for granted, saying there’s still “more wood to chop."
Despite Trump’s attacks on Kemp, Kemp said he’s “forever grateful” for what Trump and Pence have done for Georgia.
Trump, however, encouraged Perdue — who lost his U.S. Senate seat to Democrat Jon Ossoff in a January 2021 runoff — to run for Georgia governor.
In a less than 10-minute tele-rally for Perdue, Trump said Kemp has done "the worst job of any governor in probably decades on election integrity.
"David is the only candidate who can beat Stacey Abrams because I don't believe Kemp can do it," Trump said Monday. "He's got too many people in the Republican Party that will refuse to vote. They're just not gonna (to turn)out after what they did to two (Republican) senators and to a presidential election."
Trump was again referring to Kemp's failure to overturn the state's election results, stating he allowed the election to be "rigged and stolen," though recounts and audits have confirmed the state's election results.
Trump said Perdue was highly respected as a U.S. senator working with him, helping to cut taxes, support the military and build a border, Trump said.
Perdue didn't say much on the call, and only encouraged those on the call to check his name at the ballot box.
"This race is bigger than me. It's bigger than Brian Kemp. It's about the future of our country," Perdue said. "If we want a Republican conservative back in the White House in 2024 and we want a Senate majority back this year, we have to win this governor's race in Georgia. Brian Kemp has divided our party and cannot beat Stacey Abrams."
