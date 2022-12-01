VALDOSTA — Kelly Peacock, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College dean of adult education services, has been invited to participate in a Program Director’s National Leadership Group through the GED Testing Service.
The group will meet every two months to discuss the most pressing issues in adult education and the GED testing program, college officials said in a statement.
The group will participate in roundtable workshops on some of the new initiatives with adult education leaders. The goals of the national committee include “sharing insights and trends in adult education, discussing best practices for student outreach and completion, advising GEDTS on what is working with and what needs improvement, anticipating new opportunities to help more adult learners and providing feedback on new products and services from GEDTS,” college officials said.
Wiregrass provides free adult education classes to help adult learners improve reading, writing and math skills, learn to speak English and prepare to pass High School Equivalency Test.
For more information about the free adult education classes offered at Wiregrass Tech visit Wiregrass.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.