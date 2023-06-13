VALDOSTA – Quitman Paws and Play is holding an adoption event on 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Hair on Adair, 110 Adair St.
The event is sponsored by the Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals.
Overseeing the event “are hardworking, hard-charging ladies with a reputation for saving animals,” organizers said in a statement.
They include Elana Chapman and Cyndi Johnson, “who work around the clock to save the lives of dogs, and they have an excellent success rate, too,” organizers said.
Johnson oversees Quitman’s Paws & Play’s Shelter. Courtney Matheny, Quitman’s animal control officer, will also attend the event.
Quitman Paws and Play is located at 201 Essie Drive, Quitman.
Some of the dogs at the event include:
– Rufus, who had been tied to a tree but can run with friends at the shelter. “He needs a home desperately to live his best life with a family. Rufus is a beautiful Walker Hound,” organizers said.
– Phoenix is a “Brindle beauty.” He loves to run and play and is full of energy, organizers said. He needs a new owner with a big, fenced yard.
– Hank is 2 years old and the most extended guest at Paws and Play Shelter. He is a doll and a fantastic pup.
– Red was tied to a trampoline and rescued by one of Paws & Plays volunteers.
– Pebbles and her buddy were running around Quitman and she needed a safe place, so Paws and Play took her in, and they are trying to find her a home.
– Joe is a cuddle bug; he wants to be loved like most dogs. He’s good with adults, children, and other pets.
Hair on Adair is hosting the event, and Michelle Mulvaney owns the salon. Several vendors are scheduled to participate.
For further information, please email Quitmanpawsandplay@yahoo.com.
