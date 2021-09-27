HAHIRA – A dog show Saturday was a prelude to the 40th Hahira Honeybee Festival, which will buzz into town next weekend.
Festival committee members hosted the event alongside Southern K9 Academy at the Hahira Depot.
Canines, big and small, competed in multiple categories to win ribbons and certificates. Categories were costume, tricks, obedience and a pie-eating contest.
Jennifer Glenn, co-owner of Southern K9 Academy and nonprofit PUPS with husband Tim, said the contestants will be able to participate in the upcoming festival parade.
Kathy Blanton, festival committee member, said the dog show was sponsored to promote happiness and community engagement.
A two-time winner at the competition was Vayda, a rescue who dressed as a skeleton in the costume portion. She was brought to the show by mother-daughter Cindy Pearce and Cadie Pearce.
They entered Vayda into the dog show to help her get more interaction with other dogs, Cadie Pearce said.
Cindy Pearce said she thought Vayda did well Saturday.
"She's very excited to be here," she said.
Like Vayda, Clumberdoodles Murphy and Maggie were also two-time winners. Owned by Cathy Serra, the pair placed first in costume. Maggie placed first in obedience while Murphy secured second place.
There was no third-place winner in obedience.
Other costume winners were chihuahuas Lola and Luna – owned by Lori McGuire – in second and Bassett Hound Dan – owned by Jewel Mathis – in third.
Dan took second place in the pie-eating contest while Blue Merle French Bulldog Marsellus – owned by Gail Gleisner – placed third. Vayda was the first-place winner in the pie-eating contest and competed unopposed in the trick category.
Following the competition, Tim Glenn and his Belgium Malinois, Ava, did a biting demonstration. Tim Glenn put two separate kinds of bite gloves on his arm and triggered Ava to take a few bites.
Blanton said all funding from the dog show and any collected money during Honeybee Festival events go toward the community. The festival benefits local schools, a veterans hospital, the Hahira Historical Society, Shriners hospital, cancer research and the Salter Hahira Library.
Part of the festivities Saturday were the Cross Critters adoption event and paw painting. LuLu's Dog Boarding was a vendor, raising funds for USA Rescue.
Festival events continue through the week, modeling the theme "Protecting Our Youth, Preserving Our Future" honoring the Georgia Sheriffs Boys Ranch.
A schedule of activities includes:
– Community Kick-Off Breakfast: 7 a.m., Sept. 27, Hahira Depot.
– Strides for Diabetes Awareness Senior Walk: 8-10 a.m., Sept. 28, Hahira Depot, sponsored by Hahira Lions Club.
– Brown Bag Lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Sept. 29, Hahira Depot, includes musical tribute to Hahira Teachers of the Year.
– Community Lunch and Raffle: Lunchtime, Sept. 30, 401 S. Church St., sponsored by Martin McLane Funeral Home, call (229) 794-2020 and reserve space.
– Arts, Crafts and Food Concessions: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Oct. 1, Hahira Depot.
– Community Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m., Oct. 1, Hahira Depot, sponsored by the Hahira Historical Society, live music.
– 5K Run: 8 a.m., Oct. 2, Hahira Community Center.
– Arts, Crafts and Food Concessions: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Oct. 2, Hahira Depot.
– Honeybee Festival: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Oct. 2, Hahira Depot; parade starts at noon.
Visit hahirahoneybeefest.com for more information.
