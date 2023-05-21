The press, not Wall Street is most concerned about the June 1 deadline.
The debt ceiling refers to a legislative limit imposed by the U.S. government on the amount of debt that can be issued to fund its activities.
It sets a cap on the total amount of money the government can borrow to meet its financial obligations. When the government reaches the debt ceiling, it cannot issue new debt unless the limit is raised or suspended by Congress.
Here are five reasons why Wall Street might not be as concerned about the debt ceiling as the press might suggest:
Historical Patterns
Wall Street has observed that, historically, Congress has always acted to raise or suspend the debt ceiling when necessary to avoid a default. While there may be political posturing and temporary disruptions, the expectation is that a resolution will eventually be reached.
This pattern of past behavior helps to mitigate concerns and allows Wall Street to anticipate a positive outcome.
Market Confidence
Wall Street generally has confidence in the stability and resilience of the U.S. Treasury market. U.S. Treasury securities are considered among the safest investments worldwide and there is a high demand for them. The perception of a low risk of default on these securities helps maintain investor confidence and dampens concerns about the debt ceiling.
Economic Impact
Wall Street understands that a failure to raise the debt ceiling and a subsequent default would have severe economic consequences. It could lead to:
– A loss of investor confidence.
– A spike in borrowing costs.
– A decline in the value of the U.S. dollar.
– Potential turmoil in global financial markets.
Given the potential for such detrimental effects, Wall Street believes that lawmakers will ultimately prioritize avoiding a default.
Political Pressure
Wall Street recognizes that the debt ceiling is a politically charged issue, often used as a bargaining chip for policy negotiations.
However, Wall Street also understands that failure to raise the debt ceiling would have far-reaching consequences, affecting not only the financial markets but also the broader economy.
This realization puts pressure on lawmakers to find a resolution and avoid the negative fallout.
Precedent of Temporary
Measures
In the past, the U.S. Treasury has implemented various measures to temporarily extend the government’s ability to meet its financial obligations even after hitting the debt ceiling.
These measures, known as extraordinary measures, provide additional time for lawmakers to reach an agreement.
These measures could include suspending the issuance of certain types of debt, redeeming existing debt and tapping into various government accounts. However, these measures are temporary solutions and have their limitations.
Wall Street is aware of these measures and believes that they can be utilized to avert an immediate crisis, providing a buffer against concerns.
Past Performance
is No Guarantee
It is important to note that while Wall Street may not yet be overly concerned about the debt ceiling, the situation can still have significant implications for the broader economy and financial markets.
The potential for political brinkmanship and uncertainty surrounding the resolution can introduce volatility and short-term disruptions, even if a default is ultimately avoided.
Kent Patrick is with Bush Wealth Management.
