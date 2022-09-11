Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Mostly sunny skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 84F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Chance of an isolated thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.