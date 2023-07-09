Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.