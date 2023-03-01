ADEL – The community gathered at Jim Battle Community Park to reminisce about its namesake and its positive impact on the Adel-Cook County community.
Concerned Citizens of Cook County hosted the forum to not only take a walk down memory lane but for the community to share ideas and visions of how the park can be improved through renovation and upkeep.
According to Dr. Treva Gear, an activist with the Concerned Citizens group, the park started as a baseball field in the early 1960s that was voluntarily managed by Jim Battle.
“It was the facility for the African American community to come and unite, a place for us to gather together. There was a pool here. We had a community pool, right here. In Jim Battle. For the African American community. That’s amazing,” she said.
“So here we are in the 21st century and we don’t have one now. and they have recreation and tend to have all types of events that would go on and Mr. Jim was down here every day. He was here all the time. and I don’t even know if he was paid. He wasn’t even promised that; he was just somebody who was managing the area, because he cared about the kids. He cared about what was going on. He was here. That’s amazing. I think he gets forgotten when we look at this park. It was a gathering place on the weekend; that hasn’t changed.”
Community members were invited to speak and share their experiences with Battle and what the park means to them. Pastor David Johnson was one of those people, reflecting on Battle and the park.
“What he did was give himself unselfishly and created an atmosphere for us to play. I remember once Mr. Jim came up to me and asked ‘Hey, boy, you think you can fix this (baseball) glove? I just looked at him, and I’m one of those people who has never shorted himself ... so I took a clothes hanger, cut it in half, cut it again, made a loop out of it, put a hole in it like an iron needle, and he brought me some leather shoe strings. He and I would just sit there and restring those leather gloves for hours,” he said.
“There are people here who knew him better than I did but I’m not up here to make him a saint; I don’t have that ability. But I know the Bible says ‘God poured out of spirit upon all flesh.’ So this man, with a fifth-grade education, had been touched by God to do what he could do. and he did what he could do.”
After several others shared their experiences with Battle and spending much of their formative years hanging around the park, Gear shifted the conversation to the park’s present-day disrepair, taking note of its broken water fountain, lack of support for the bench and dilapidated playground.
“When the event was posted, I had noticed some of the derogatory comments made about our community park. While this is an amazing place where our community gathers, I will say you can tell the difference between how Jim Battle is maintained and Adel City Park is maintained. This park needs improvements. The monkey bars look like they’ve been there since the ‘60s. If we want to continue to have this be our place of unity, we need to be proactive. If we don’t reach up and grab the funds and opportunity, it won’t come. This can’t be a one-off thing; this will be the first of many meetings to make sure we can get what we need for our park,” she said.
Tremaine Johnson, Adel Recreation Department assistant athletic manager, expressed similar sentiments, noting that it’s harder to rally support for beautification and improvement efforts for the park due to its poor condition and incidents of defacement.
Other than repairs to the current structure, the open forum suggested upgrades such as surveillance cameras, working restroom facilities and a rebuilt pool for the hot summer months.
Councilwoman Celestine Hayes told attendees that their feedback had been heard and she would be working toward making their vision for the park a reality.
