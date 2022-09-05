VALDOSTA — Community Partners in Education honored three businesses and two individuals during the recent award reception.
CPIE is a combined effort of the Lowndes County School System and the Valdosta City School System. The 2022 reception was hosted at the Lowndes High School Performing Arts Center.
Jennifer Steedley, Valdosta City Schools director of public relations, said, “We are so excited to be able to host the awards reception after a few years of not being able to meet in person. We are glad to have our community partners back in schools doing what they love and that’s helping our students succeed.”
Following the opening, Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Haralson welcomed attendees.
“We cannot help our kids be more successful without the community reaching out to be a part of both Lowndes and Valdosta school systems," Haralson said. "Thank you for all that you do for us.”
The purpose of CPIE is to encourage greater student achievement in school systems by developing partnerships between individual schools and area businesses, industries, civic, church and community groups.
CPIE advisory council members presented winners for the five categories — CPIE Small Business of the Year, CPIE Large Business of the Year, Partner At Large of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Coordinator of the Year.
Kimberly Hall, CPIE Advisory Council chair, said, “Each school nominated winners in four categories. Principals and partners nominated CPIE coordinators for the fifth category to recognize their hard work.”
2022 CPIE of the Year award winners are:
Small Business: Hester & Morris Orthodontists.
Large Business: Chick-fil-A on North Valdosta Road.
PAL of the Year: Ford Bowen, Country Financial.
Volunteer of the Year: Mary Beth Heaton.
Coordinator of the Year: Danyel Rucker, Clyattville Elementary School.
In closing remarks, Dr. Todd Cason, Valdosta City Schools superintendent, said, “Thank you for all that you do. The businesses, volunteers, coordinators and advisory council, your efforts are invaluable. We appreciate all that you do for the children in both districts.”
